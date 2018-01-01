Ariana Grande backtracks after sparking concern with 'true love doesn't exist' tweet

Ariana Grande has backtracked after sparking concern with a tweet in which she stated that "true love doesn't exist".

The 25-year-old singer has been unlucky in love in recent years, with relationships with Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and tragic rapper Mac Miller under her belt.

Her most recent attempt at finding love saw her engaged to comedian Pete Davidson after a whirlwind romance, but the pair called time on their relationship in October (18).

It seems Ariana's rocky relationship history has taken its toll on the Thank U, Next star, as she referred to her new song by tweeting on Sunday: "actually… i don’t want no ‘next.’ true love doesn’t exist. hope you’re having a great day!"

Fans were quick to question Ariana about the statement, causing the singer to delete the message and clarify: "true love might exist i was just hungry."

Ariana has been trying hard to move on from her failed engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete, and debuted her latest attempt to rid herself of the funnyman in behind the scenes footage of the shooting of her Thank U, Next music video.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the inking Ariana previously had on her foot, which said "8414" in reference to the badge number of Pete's firefighter father who died in the 9/11 attacks, has been replaced.

In its place is the word "Myron" - the name of Mac’s dog. Ariana and Mac, who died in September, dated from 2016 to 2018, and she has been openly struggling since his untimely passing.

Ariana also references the new inking as she tells the camera: "Look at my Myron. Guys, look. How cool, right?"

It's the latest Pete tattoo Ariana has altered - she previously covered up an etching of his name on her finger with a heart. He has also changed the rabbit tattoo he had inked behind his ear as a tribute to his singer love.