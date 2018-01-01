Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra stage second wedding ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly wed again a day after exchanging vows on Saturday (01Dec18).

The 26-year-old singer and his 36-year-old bride returned to the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday for a traditional Hindu ceremony less than 24 hours after the newlyweds tied the knot during a Christian service.

Nick was dressed in a traditional Indian outfit and turban, while Priyanka wore a red sari for the second weekend ceremony, according to reports.

The pair wore Ralph Lauren designs for their Western wedding on Saturday.

Nick and Priyanka shared their big day and Mehendi pre-wedding party with fans, friends and followers by splashing photos of the event on social media over the weekend.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing," they wrote. "An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.

The couple also uploaded images and a short video of their families and wedding guests partying.

Prior to the nuptials, Baywatch star Priyanka revealed the weekend weddings would be a big affair, telling Vogue magazine, "People will need vacations after this wedding."

The couple also enjoyed other Indian customs, including puja and haldi ceremonies to celebrate the union, ward off evil and bless the couple.

Nick is said to have performed a medley of his songs at a sangeet ceremony, while Priyanka danced with her mother and other family members.