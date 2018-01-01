Beyonce stuns South Africa with powerful Global Citizen Festival Mandela tribute

Beyonce wowed fans in South Africa on Sunday night (02Dec18) with a breathtaking performance at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

The singer took the stage at the packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, dressed in an elaborate pink outfit, to pay tribute to the life of the late human rights icon.

Her show highlights included a duet of Perfect with Ed Sheeran and a powerful rendition of Halo, backed by a local choir.

The event honoured the 100th anniversary of Mandela's birth and also featured Beyonce's husband JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Chris Martin, among others.

Last week, The Sowetan newspaper published a letter Beyonce wrote dedicated to Nelson Mandela, crediting him with making her a better person.

"The impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day," she wrote. "Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children. My entire family holds you in high regard."

The singer also admitted in the heartfelt letter that it will be bittersweet to be back in South Africa, adding, "I remember taking that walk with you back to the prison on Robben Island where you spent 18 of those imprisoned 27 years. I recall your measured but focused steps in as you recounted the stories of the struggles, the sacrifices and your resilience.

"You smiled as you talked to a crowd of artists and their guests, including my mother, who first told my sister and me about the great Nelson Mandela. In that moment I truly understood your heart and humility.

"You made it possible for so many people like me to reject impossibilities and understand our capabilities in making lasting change in the world. The smallest efforts could change the trajectory for so many living in extreme poverty, facing injustices, the indecency of racism and fighting for their rights as humans."

Mandela died in December, 2013.