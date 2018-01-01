Paul 'Trouble' Anderson loses cancer battle

Legendary UK Kiss FM DJ, Paul Trouble Anderson has passed away, after a long battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in from his dedicated following in Ibiza, London and UK.Born in East London, Paul was influential in the London music scene playing at among others Ronnie Scott’s, The Embassy, Ministry of Sound and with other big name guests in London clubland including Judge Jules, Todd Terry and David Morales.His death was announced on social media today by fellow Mi-Soul DJ Gordon Mac, who called him a "superstar".He added: "Myself and Mi-Soul are very sad to announce that our friend and colleague Paul has passed away."Paul was with Mi-Soul from Day One and not only contributed to our output with his brilliant Saturday night mix but he was a superstar at all our live events."At this time, there are no further details regarding Paul's death. Our thoughts go out to Paul's nearest and dearest. He will be sorely missed."A statement on Paul's Facebook page added: "It’s with a really heavy heart that we have to post the news of our dear Brother, Father and Grandfather passing.