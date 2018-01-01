Lenny Kravitz posts sweet birthday tribute for daughter Zoe

Lenny Kravitz posted a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, as she turned 30 on Saturday (01Dec18).

The Fly Away hitmaker shared a sweet photo on social media to celebrate the Big Little Lies actress' big day. In the snap, Lenny is riding is motorcycle with a young Zoe on the back, sticking out her tongue.

“Happy birthday baby girl @ZoeKravitz,” Lenny, 54, wrote alongside the photo on Twitter. “We ride ‘til the wheels fall off. I love you beyond comprehension. Xx.”

Zoe – whose mother is Lenny’s ex Lisa Bonet, 51 – recently opened up about the relationship she had with her father while she was growing up.

“He wasn’t absent,” she told Rolling Stone magazine. “But he was working a lot. I didn’t feel abandoned or anything. But when you’re that age, and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something – it’s this event.”

She explained that when she was 11, she chose to live with Lenny in Miami, but her life was far from simple.

"He’d pick me up, and the entire school would flock to the parking lot,” Zoe recalled. “And he wasn’t being subtle: He’d show up in a sports car and leather pants and a netted shirt. Like, ‘Dude, can you just be low-key a little bit?'”

“Just a shirt that I can’t see your nipples through would be so dope,” she joked.

The father and daughter also recently teamed up for a Dom Perignon photography exhibition, with Lenny snapping famous faces including Zoe, designer Alexander Wang and actress Susan Sarandon.

And the musician credited his daughter for helping everyone to relax on set.

"So we just started to hang out and talk and my daughter was the catalyst. She got everybody to relax and got everybody talking," he gushed.