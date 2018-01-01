Mel B's daughter 'saw mother being beaten'

Mel B's daughter has claimed she saw her mother being beaten by Stephen Belafonte.

Phoenix Chi, 19, who is the Spice Girl star's eldest daughter, shared with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, made the startling revelation in an interview with Mail on Sunday's You magazine.

The teenager said there are “things I can’t forget” after allegedly seeing her former stepfather Stephen acting violently during the marriage.

“I was maybe 14 or 15. I was in my bedroom. I could hear them fighting,” Phoenix claimed. “My mum came downstairs to the kitchen followed by Stephen.

“I looked through the crack halfway up the stairs – where I could just see the kitchen – to check if everything was OK, which it was, then returned to my room," she recalled.

Sadly lamenting that it was just "family life", Phoenix said she saw her mother pushed over a couch.

“I heard more screaming and her shouting, ‘Stop, get off’, and heard little thumps. I went to the stairs again and saw my mum pushed over the couch. I froze, but then I just went back (to her room). This was my family life," she added.

Phoenix also described being called out of class to go to hospital in 2014 after her mother desperately tried to take her own life.

In an excerpt of her new memoir, Brutally Honest, Mel confessed she decided to end her life to escape her tumultuous relationship from her then-husband, Stephen.

“I know she was going through hell but I never thought she’d think of leaving us,” Phoenix said of her mother's tragic suicide attempt.

Mel has accused Stephen of abusing her and being violent towards her during their marriage – something he has repeatedly denied.