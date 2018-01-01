Kelly Clarkson claims Dr. Luke 'lied about writing her songs'

Kelly Clarkson has slammed Dr. Luke for allegedly lying about writing her hit songs.

According to unsealed testimony the singer, 36, gave in Kesha’s legal battle with the disgraced music producer, Kelly described a meeting with Clive Davis, during which she claims she was told that Luke said he had written her track, Hazel Eyes.

In the 2017 deposition documents recently obtained by The Blast, the mother-of-two said she was in a tense meeting with music mogul Clive, who told her that she "should just take the hits and just sing them".

"I mean, I wrote on Miss Independent. I wrote on Hazel Eyes. I wrote Because Of You myself... and then (Clive) proceeded to say that I did not. Well, he told me I was lying. That Dr. Luke told him that he had written Hazel Eyes," she said in the papers.

"And I was like, I’m pretty sure I went through a real sh**ty relationship."

She told lawyers during the deposition that while she did collaborate with Luke, he did not write the song.

"It’s hurtful whenever you try so hard and you have been accomplished in a certain area. And then somebody just lies about their part in a song. But I can pull out the lyrics from a notebook piece of paper that I still have... That really frankly p***ed me off," Kelly fired back.

The American Idol winner felt "undermined" by Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, and said she was frustrated that he would try to take writing credits away from her, when he "would understand how important credit is".

Kesha has been locked in a bitter legal battle with her former mentor since 2014, when she attempted to sue him for the reported sexual, physical, and emotional abuse she allegedly endured during the 10 years they worked together at the start of her career. She also tried to free herself from her recording contract with his label, Kemosabe Records, but her bid was denied in 2016.

Luke has vehemently dismissed her accusations, and he subsequently countersued Kesha for defamation.