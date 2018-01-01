Mel B ‘focusing on the future after divorce battle’

Mel B is reportedly ready to put her troubled past behind her and start a new chapter.

The beloved Spice Girls star has had a rocky few years following the death of her father and the breakdown of her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, which ended in a bitter and messy divorce battle in 2017 after nearly 10 years together.

She’s now fully focused on work and her future, including her upcoming tour with three of her four former bandmates, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C.

“Mel’s been to hell and back, but she’s determined to make it work for her sake and her kids,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine. “She knows what she needs to work on and, once her finances are in order, she wants to look after herself more and see if therapy and a relationship coach will help her feel like herself again.”

The 43-year-old has daughters Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and seven-year-old Madison with exes Jimmy Gulzar, Eddie Murphy and Stephen respectively.

She’ll also be back on the America’s Got Talent panel, with reports stating her boss Simon Cowell has upped her salary to help ease her current money woes.

“Mel’s been at rock bottom and she’s been relying on her close friends to help her pick up the pieces,” the source said. “It’s been an incredibly tough road, but she credits her America’s Got Talent co-star, Heidi Klum, and her fellow Spice Girls bandmates for helping her survive it all – they’ve constantly messaged her and are always there to offer emotional support.”