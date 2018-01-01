Lady Gaga & Katy Perry still good friends after Kesha text leak

Lady Gaga has reassured fans she and Katy Perry are closer than ever after newly-released 2016 texts suggested they were not friends.

The correspondence between the Poker Face star and Kesha, regarding Katy's refusal to confirm or deny rape allegations levelled at her producer Dr. Luke, was released via court documents on Friday (30Nov18), prompting Gaga to quickly dismiss any suggestion that there was bad blood between herself and Perry.

"@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together," Gaga wrote. "We've gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story."

Perry responded by tweeting: "Love you too friend. Onward and upward."

In the text messages, Kesha told Gaga: "I’m really upset with Katy Perry... she could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t," referring to rumours suggesting the Tik Tok star's former mentor, Luke, had assaulted the Roar singer.

"She is probably really afraid to lose everything. U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet," Gaga replied, prompting Kesha to add: "your (sic) right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard."

Gaga shot back: "Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean... She makes me angry about s**t (but) I just try to have empathy for her."

Perry, who has always maintained she was never raped by Dr. Luke, sat for a deposition with Kesha's lawyers in 2015, and explained she never defended her former producer against Kesha's allegations of sexual and emotional abuse because she feared she would be seen as "the one woman that is against women and I’m not against women."