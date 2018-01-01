Meek Mill: 'Cardi B collaboration has nothing to do with Nicki Minaj'

Rapper Meek Mill is adamant his new collaboration with Cardi B isn't a jab at his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, insisting it's "nothing personal".

The two ladies spent months denying claims of a feud after they both featured on Migos' hit song MotorSport last year (17), but the gossip continued and tensions spilled over in September (18), when Cardi physically attacked Nicki and hurled a shoe at her while they were both attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week.

They recently agreed to call a truce in their war of words, but in October (18), it was revealed that Cardi had teamed up with Nicki's former boyfriend Meek in the studio, with fans suggesting the collaboration was the Dreams and Nightmares star's way of getting revenge on his ex.

However, Meek has now addressed the rumours, claiming he reached out to Cardi to record a verse for his track On Me simply because he thought the rap sensation would be a good fit for the song.

"Why wouldn't I have a song with Cardi...?" he queried in a new Beats 1 interview on Apple Music. "I ain't on that. I'm on some straight positive get money, doing what I need to do, the way I need to do it, and no emotions with this rap s**t... I ain't got nothing to do with that (feud) (sic)."

Meek, who was previously engaged in a bitter rivalry with Nicki's close friend and frequent collaborator Drake, explains he would have tried to lock down a new tune with Minaj for his latest album Championships if he thought it would be a hit.

"If it (collaboration) had to be with Nicki to get some money, that's what it's going to be to get some money," he added. "It ain't really nothing personal (sic)."

Meek and Minaj, who have teamed up on numerous songs in the past, confirmed their split in early 2017.

Championships, which hit retailers on Friday (30Nov18), marks Meek's first album since serving five months behind bars for a probation violation relating to a 10-year-old incident. He was released in April (18).