Tommy Lee determined to prove Travis Scott's stage rollercoaster is a rip-off

Rocker Tommy Lee is confident he will prevail if he takes rapper Travis Scott to court over their shared onstage roller coaster design.

The drummer hit out at Travis on social media this week (ends30Nov18) after discovering the Goosebumps MC performs on a special 360 degree loop as part of his new Astroworld - Wish You Were Here Tour, an idea Lee first showed off during Motley Crue shows between 2011 and 2015.

During another segment of the show, the hip-hop star's ride is suspended over the crowd - just like The Cruecify, the ride Tommy had used on the road.

The veteran musician vented about the striking similarities between the two set-ups on Instagram, where he shared footage of both performances, and then he added on Twitter, "I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my s**t... Hey @trvisXX lawyer up!"

Travis' attorney, Laurie L. Soriano, promptly responded to the threat of legal action, insisting Lee's claims were baseless as they had actually hired the original inventor to create the Astroworld roller coaster, but now the rocker has done some of his own digging and is fighting back.

"And the plot thickens!" he quipped. "After I and our production crew created the 360 and Cruecify, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO'S DOING TRAVIS'S SET DESIGN???? F**king SGPS! So all u mothaf**kers tellin me I'm not right can f**k off (sic)."

Travis' team has yet to respond to Lee's latest missive.

According to TMZ.com, Lee had previously been sued by an engineer who insisted he invented the circular drum ride, but the 56 year old emerged victorious in that dispute, with the judge ruling Tommy's concept was an original design.