Ariana Grande’s thank u, next posts huge streaming numbers to keep top spot

It’s been another mighty seven days for Ariana Grande as thank u, next holds on to Number 1 for a fourth week.



The chart titan keeps Little Mix and Nicki Minaj’s Woman Like Me at Number 2 - though Jess Glynne finishes fewer than 300 combined sales behind them with Thursday at Number 3.



Halsey secures her first Top 5 single as a lead artist with Without Me at 4, just ahead of Ava Max, who leaps seven places to Number 6 with Sweet But Psycho - her first UK Top 10 single. Elsewhere in the Top 10, Kodak Black’s Zeze ft. Travis Scott and Offset rebounds two places to Number 8.



Zara Larsson’s Ruin My Life climbs four places to Number 11, 1999 also climbs four spots to put Charli XCX & Troye Sivan at Number 13, and Khalid’s Better lifts three to a new peak at Number 15.



Ellie Goulding cracks the Top 20 with Close To Me ft. Diplo and Swae Lee at 18, and London rapper Digdat scores this week’s highest new entry Number 20 with a remix of his track Airforce, featuring Krept & Konan and K-Trap.



Further down, George Ezra’s latest single Hold My Girl climbs eight runs to 25, rapper Sheck Wes leaps ten places to 27 with Mo Bamba, Benny Blanco & Calvin Harris jump 11 places to a new high at 29, and 6ix9ine’s Kika ft. Tory Lanez enters at 38.



Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You returns to the Top 40



With three weeks to go until this year’s Official Christmas Number 1 is announced (on December 21), Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey sees her festive banger All I Want For Christmas Is You return to the Top 40 this week.



The track leads the charge of Christmas songs making their annual ascent up the chart in December, zooming 31 places this week to Number 34.



It’s the 12th consecutive year the festive staple has re-entered the Top 40, managing the feat every year since 2007, shortly after downloads started counting towards the Official Chart.



All I Want For Christmas Is You was released in 1994 and topped out at Number 2, denied the top spot by East 17’s Stay Another Day. Last year the song equalled its original peak for the first time.

