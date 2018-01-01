NEWS Take That score fastest selling artist album of 2018 Newsdesk Share with :







Take That may be celebrating their 30th anniversary but they show no signs of slowing down - their new album Odyssey lands straight in at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with massive opening week numbers.



The trios reimagined greatest hits charges in at the top spot with 106,000 combined sales - the highest opening week figure for an artist album this year (the fastest-selling album overall in 2018 is NOW 100, which shifted 176,600 units in its first week).



Take That told OfficialCharts.com:



“We want to say a massive thank you to all our fans for making Odyssey this week’s Official Albums Chart Number 1.”



94% of Take That's sales this week were physical, including 891 copies on cassette.



Odyssey becomes Take That's eighth Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart - their first since 2014's III.



Meanwhile, Cliff Richard notches up his 45th Top 10 album with Rise Up, new at 4, and Little Mix's LM5 completes the Top 5.



Roy Orbison’s second posthumous album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Unchained Melodies enters at Number 8, Alfie Boe collects his fifth Top 10 album as a soloist with As Time Goes By at 10, and Rita Ora's second album Phoenix lands just outside the top tier at Number 11.



Elsewhere, Queen have three entries in this week's Top 40: Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack at 5, The Platinum Collection at 19 and their 1981 Greatest Hits album at 40.



Finally, rapper 6ix9ine enters at 30 with his new album Dummy Boy.