Nicki Minaj recruits Cardi B's strip club rivals for Good Form video

Nicki Minaj has seemingly shaded Cardi B with her Good Form music video, by featuring two women who were allegedly involved in an altercation with her rap rival in August (18).

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with two misdemeanours - reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct - in October after turning herself into authorities following an alleged altercation with sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club in New York City in August. The bartenders were allegedly injured in the dispute and are preparing to sue Cardi.

Starships singer Nicki dropped her video to Good Form, her collaboration with Lil Wayne, on Thursday (29Nov18), and eagle-eyed viewers spotted Jade and Baddie Gi twerking in the background.

Nicki also shared a picture on Instagram of her posing with the sisters on the video's set and tagged them in the caption. Baddie Gi and Jade posted the image on their accounts and received heart and kiss emojis from Nicki in the comments.

Nicki and Cardi's feud came to head in September when they became involved in a fight at a New York Fashion Week party and they subsequently traded insults about each other on social media and in interviews.

Jade happens to be the girlfriend of imprisoned rapper Tekashi69, who has collaborated with Nicki. According to TMZ.com, he had flown the sisters into California to make an appearance in their music video for Mama with Kanye West, but the production was halted due to a nearby shooting and Tekashi is now in jail on a string of felony charges, including conspiracy to murder.

The sisters claim Cardi had issues with them in the past as she believes Jade once had sex with her husband, Migos rapper Offset. The feud reportedly began after Cardi confronted the sisters at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

"She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," the sisters' lawyer told TMZ at the time. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice."