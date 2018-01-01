Ariana Grande shares emotional letter about Manchester bombing in docu-series

Ariana Grande has confessed in a letter to a fan that she will carry the Manchester Arena bombing with her "every day" for the rest of her life.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer launched her Dangerous Woman Diaries docu-series on YouTube on Thursday night (29Nov18), and in one of the episodes, she shared a heartfelt note she had written to a fan in February about the attack on 22 May 2017, when an explosive device was detonated as fans were leaving her concert, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others.

Opening the letter, she told the fan she struggles to know what to say about the tragedy which still leaves her "speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life".

She explained how music is supposed to offer a safe, comforting place for people and bring them together, and continued: "When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that...It is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.

"The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity."

She concluded by quoting the musical Wicked with the line "Like a hand print on my heart", before adding, "I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life".

The docu-series gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Dangerous Woman world tour, which was temporarily halted after the attack. It does not include any footage from the bombing, but shares clips from the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she organised to raise money for victims and their families.