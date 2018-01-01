Smitten Nick Jonas knew he'd marry Priyanka Chopra after their third proper date

Nick Jonas knew he was going to marry actress Priyanka Chopra after their third date.

The Jealous star, who will reportedly exchange vows with his fiancee in her native India this weekend (30Nov-02Dec18), was smitten from the start of the romance, which began almost a year after he and the Baywatch star were paired up as a couple for the 2017 Met Gala in New York by their publicist, when he bumped into the actress at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood.

In a new Vogue expose, Jonas reveals he told his mother he was going to marry Chopra after their third proper date and then shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London so he and his brothers could choose the perfect engagement ring before he proposed in July (18).

Romantic Nick, 26, then whisked his then-girlfriend off to Crete for what she thought was a birthday break - and asked Priyanka to be his wife.

"I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?'" Jonas told Vogue. "No joke, she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence. (I said), 'I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections'."

Jonas, who will reportedly exchange vows with his fiancee in both a traditional Indian ceremony and Christian wedding service at a palace in Rajasthan, admits he realised Chopra was the one for him at a Hollywood party - and had to tell her.

"I put my drink down, got on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, 'You’re real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud," he tells the magazine, but the evening didn't end well after Priyanka introduced Nick to her mother.

"We hung out for a couple of hours (and) he patted my back before he left," the actress recalls.

"She’s still upset about that,” Nick adds. "Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night."

"It was too respectful if you ask me!" Priyanka responds.

Jonas' big brother Joe admits he knew early on that Nick was smitten: "I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog," he tells the publication.

And it seems Chopra was just as taken by her new man, who helped to smooth her tough edges.

"I’ve not known myself like this," she says. "This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now."