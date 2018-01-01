Country star and actress Jana Kramer is a new mum.

The Whiskey singer gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday (29Nov18), and took to Instagram to share the first snap of Jace Joseph Caussin.

"Our hearts are so full," Kramer wrote under a picture of the baby. "Thank you to all of our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family."

The star and her husband, Mike Caussin, reunited last year (17) following a cheating scandal, and her pregnancy brought the couple closer together after time spent apart. Jace joins the pair's two-year-old daughter Jolie Rae.

The new baby has given the family something to celebrate after a string of miscarriages. Jana recently revealed she had lost five babies, including two via in vitro fertilisation.

She shared the news she was expecting a baby boy in September, and last month (Oct18), she posed topless for a maternity photoshoot in Us Weekly.

Jana also revealed she would be shutting down the baby factory after giving birth, insisting she's too old to get pregnant again.

The 34 year old said, "I'm gonna be 35 in December and after 35 it's basically a geriatric pregnancy. I wanna be done. I wanna live the rest of my 30s getting in shape and just taking care. We wanna adopt too... Nothing else out of me!"

Jana's baby news kicks off a busy season for country star parents-to-be - Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Pistol Annies band member Angaleena Presley are all due to become mums and dads in the coming weeks.