Scooter Braun urges Ariana Grande's fans to 'respect' Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has called on the singer's fans to stop attacking her former fiance Pete Davidson online and "show respect".

The pop superstar ended her engagement with comedian Pete in October (18), just five months after the couple started dating and quickly became engaged.

Ariana has repeatedly made it clear her split from the Saturday Night Live funnyman was amicable, and even revealed she was "so thankful" for the short-lived romance in the lyrics to her latest single Thank U, Next, on which she expresses her gratitude to her exes, including rapper Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

However, some of her fans have apparently taken it upon themselves to troll Pete on social media, posting nasty comments on his Instagram page following his return to the platform on Wednesday (28Nov18) to promote his new film Big Time Adolescence.

Celebrating the news that the movie will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, he posted a series of photos from the shoot and captioned it, "see you at sundance muthf**kas (sic) #bigtimeadolescence".

The comments section was soon flooded with rude messages from Ariana's devotees, with some quoting the God is a Woman hitmaker's new song title, as others fired insults at Pete.

"No wonder ari left u... (sic)," wrote one, while another quipped, "well pete since u broke up w (with) our lady i think u can say goodbye to ur 'carrier (sic)'".

"Ur cancelled tysm (thank you so much) for breaking up with Ariana bc (because) she's doing much better BYE (sic)," added a third hater, whose post proved too much for the musician's manager Scooter to ignore.

"Stop the bulls**t," he responded. "It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy."

"Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well," Braun concluded.

Ariana, 25, has yet to weigh in on the backlash Pete has experienced from her fanbase, but following the release of Thank U, Next, the actor shared a heartfelt statement during a brief segment on his comedy show Saturday Night Live, and insisted they are on good terms.

"The truth is it's nobody's business, and sometimes things just don't work out. And that's OK," he told viewers. "She's a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."