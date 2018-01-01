Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of longtime love online

Ed Sheeran has given fans a glimpse at his domestic bliss after sharing a rare Instagram photo of himself with his longtime love Cherry Seaborn.

The couple cheered on Ed's beloved Ipswich Town soccer club during the English team's home clash against Bristol City on Wednesday (28Nov18), and although they lost 3-2, the musician clearly had a ball at the Portman Road game.

The 27 year old star took to social media to post a sweet snap of himself and Cherry smiling at one another while dressed in matching blue Ipswich Town jerseys, with his girl also sporting a team beanie hat.

"boi & gal," he captioned the photo.

The image is the first Ed has shared of the loved-up pair since indicating he had secretly wed Cherry in a U.S. TV interview in late August (18).

The Perfect hitmaker was chatting with Access Hollywood reporter Scott Evans when he let slip the big reveal, explaining that it wasn't hard to keep the nuptials a secret, because he likes to keep his private life private.

He did not offer up any details about when and where the wedding took place.

Ed and his new bride became engaged on New Year's Eve (31Dec17) and he surprised fans by announcing the happy news on Instagram, alongside a Polaroid photograph of himself embracing and kissing Cherry.

"Got myself a fiance (sic) just before new year," he explained to followers. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

The pair began dating in 2015.