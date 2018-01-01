Jennifer Lopez faces engagement interrogation from Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Lopez was interrogated about when she'll get engaged to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during her recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

The Jenny from the Block recently sat down for a chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new movie Second Act, but the chat show host was determined to get answers about when she would be getting engaged to the former baseball star, who she has been dating for two years.

Ellen teased Jennifer by saying Alex had texted her to inform her of his plans to marry the singer/ actress and Jennifer exclaimed, "He did not say that! He did not say that!"

When pressed again about getting married, she coyly replied, "I don't know". Ellen continued by saying she thinks they both should because they seem very happy.

"We are, we've been together a couple of years, it's nice," Jennifer replied, before remaining tight-lipped and shrugging when Ellen suggested a proposal would be a good thing to do at Christmas.

The couple has been forced to deny they are engaged on multiple occasions this year, particularly after Alex gifted her a ring that she was seen wearing on her ring finger in July.

After fielding the engagement questions in the interview, talk then turned to the festive season, and the 49-year-old confessed she had no idea what she was getting Alex for Christmas yet.

"I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving. December 1st I start thinking about Christmas. It's not December 1st yet right?" she explained.

During her appearance, which airs on Thursday (29Nov18), Jennifer and Ellen played a game of 5 Second Rule, in which a player has to name three specific things within five seconds.

When asked to give her three nicknames for Alex, she yelled out, "Macho, papi and loco (crazy)... he doesn't know about the last one."