Lily Allen hasn't spoken to father since memoir was released

Lily Allen hasn't spoken to her father since the release of her tell-all memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

In the candid autobiography, the Smile singer gave a warts and all look at her difficult relationship with her actor father Keith Allen, who left her mother Alison Owen when the star was only four years old, detailing his womanising ways, his drug taking and how he allegedly wasn't there for her when she needed him.

Lily has now revealed that her relationship with her father is not in a good place following the book's publication.

"I haven't spoke to my dad actually since (sic)," she said on BBC Radio 4 show Mastertapes. "He's been sent it, I don't know, we haven't debriefed.

"I didn't put anything in there to embarrass or humiliate or to shame anybody. I only put something in there if I felt it was significant in that it makes me make a bit more sense to people."

Before the memoir came out, Keith told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he wasn't going to read a preview copy because he knew he would be painted in a bad light. However, on her publicity tour, Lily revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that he sent her a series of angry texts over her claims that he had suffered a drug-induced heart attack at Glastonbury Festival in 1998.

"I got quite a cross text from him this weekend. He texted me, 'Err cocaine-induced heart attack at Glastonbury? Wow.' And I said, 'Sorry, that's what I thought...'

"I said, 'I'm really sorry if I got that wrong but that's how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way, so that's what I wrote.' He said, 'Well, that's not true... (It was) acute food poisoning.'"

Lily's Mastertapes will air on BBC Radio 4 on 10 and 11 December.