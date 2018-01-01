John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recruit celebrity friends for Christmas special

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Christmas special was filled with cameos from celebrities including Stevie Wonder, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Trainor.

The couple's one-off festive variety show, titled A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, aired in the U.S. on Wednesday night (28Nov18), and featured John performing a number of tracks from his new seasonal album A Legendary Christmas as well as comedy segments featuring celebrity guests.

In one sketch, reality star Kim became camera-shy and refused to take a selfie with an annoying family member, while her mother Kris Jenner stopped by to give Chrissy some management advice and pitch her a collection of "Headband of the Day" accessories, including a customised "Khrissy" headband, explaining that "everything is better spelled with a K". The Lip Sync Battle host then signed a contract officially making the "momager" her parent.

In another segment, John and Chrissy were joined by Meghan and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Jane Lynch as they went around the neighbourhood surprising people by singing Christmas carols, and in a dream sequence, Chrissy winds up on The Voice U.S. stage, having to sing to John and Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine during a blind audition.

The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis stopped by dressed up as Santa, Stevie performed What Christmas Means to Me with John and his house band, and the couple's two-year-old daughter Luna was surprised by FaceTime video calls from Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and the cast of Queer Eye.

In addition to celebrity guests, which also included Derek Hough and Awkwafina, John and Chrissy were joined by their family for a performance by John's piano. About that moment, Chrissy tweeted, "Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever. Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy (sic)."

The All of Me singer appeared on TV twice on Wednesday night, as his televised performance at New York's Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony also aired.