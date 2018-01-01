Kim Kardashian & Kanye West donate $25,000 to injured photographer's family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have donated $25,000 (£19,000) to the family of their personal photographer after he was critically injured in a car crash.

Marcus Hyde, who travelled the world taking pictures for the superstar couple, sustained serious head trauma during a collision last month (Oct18) and has been in hospital fighting for his life ever since.

An online fundraising campaign, set up on the GoFundMe site, was recently launched to help his loved ones cover his soaring medical costs, and his celebrity clients are among those who have contributed.

"As many know, Marcus Hyde was in a serious car accident at the end of October, resulting in him being hospitalized with serious injuries," reads a statement posted on Hyde's campaign page. "He is still currently being hospitalized and will be for quite some time. With that being said, he has a long road to recovery.

"If you have the means to donate any amount, no matter how small, know that it will be used to ensure Marcus has what he needs during his road to recovery. This will help Marcus and his family during this devastating time."

Kardashian and West have repeatedly taken to social media to ask for prayers for their pal.

"Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde," Kim tweeted alongside a photo of Hyde following the accident.

"I'm trying to find the perfect picture but I don't want to share them. We were saving these for our book," she added. "Angels are surrounding you. I'm praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde."