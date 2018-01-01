Azealia Banks mocks Iggy Azalea over detox tea ads

Controversial MC Azealia Banks has mocked her rap rival Iggy Azalea online, suggesting she must be "broke" if she has to promote a detox tea on social media.

The Fancy hitmaker has become the latest celebrity to advertise the meal replacement shakes from the Flat Tummy Co., taking to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday (26Nov18) to show off her figure as she posed in a sports bra and sweat pants.

"Y'all can't even hate on it," she began the caption. "@flattummyco's meal replacement shakes have gotten me more definition in my tummy without losing my a**, and they're 20% off RIGHT NOW."

The Australian star's post caught the attention of Banks, who didn't waste any time in poking fun at Iggy for becoming a representative for the diet product, which is also endorsed by the likes of Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

"Awww, iggy is Broke (sic)," Banks wrote over a screenshot of Azalea's Twitter post, which she shared on her Instagram Story timeline. "I remember when I had to do flat tummy tea ads for a little weave money. Those were rough times. And she had the nerve to make fun of my soap. Yikes."

Banks recently faced criticism from Iggy after promoting her new Cheapy XO soap brand on social media.

The 212 rapper then made a prediction about the future of Azalea's career, and cheekily offered to hire her for advertising work.

"Never hating on a girls hustle, but I predict she will be moving back in with her parents in Australia soon," she added. "I can throw you a bone and pay you to promote the Kangaroo Jane shampoo bar if you are interested."

Iggy has yet to respond to Banks' latest online attack, but the busty blonde is unlikely to be giving up on her music anytime soon - she recently claimed to have signed a new $2.7 million (£2.1 million) record deal with bosses at hip-hop label Empire, which is already home to her Kream collaborator Tyga. The news emerged days after she parted ways with Island Records.