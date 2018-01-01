Elton John's representatives 'sincerely sorry' for last-minute concert cancellation

Representatives for Elton John are "sincerely sorry" for disappointing fans in Florida by scrapping a Tuesday night (27Nov18) concert 20 minutes after its scheduled showtime.

Ticketholders in Orlando were left fuming after the Rocket Man icon abruptly pulled out of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop at the Amway Center due to an ear infection, and officials subsequently announced his Wednesday night show in Tampa, Florida would also have to be rescheduled for a later date.

Now publicists for Elton have issued a more detailed statement to explain the reason for the late cancellation in Orlando, revealing the rocker had wanted to press on with the gig, but realised it would have been a disaster had he tried to play through the pain.

"We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight," reads the Twitter statement issued on Wednesday.

"Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show. Elton had travelled to the venue but after further consultation with doctors before he took the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that unfortunately he still wasn't well enough to perform."

It continues, "Elton and his band play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up and both (dates) will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

The 71 year old's next scheduled show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, his final trek, is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (30Nov18).