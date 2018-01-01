Leona Lewis confirms engagement

Singer Leona Lewis has confirmed engagement rumours, revealing she is set to wed longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch.

The dancer reportedly proposed to the One More Sleep singer on their eighth anniversary as a couple back in August (18), and now Leona has confirmed the happy news in Instagram.

"My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung!" she wrote. "I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife.

"eeeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahahahaha I still can’t believe it I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know. now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy."

The 33 year old and Jauch first met when he was a backup dancer on Leona's tour.

Jauch shared a collection of photos of himself and the Bleeding Love singer on social media at the beginning of August (18) to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, and added the caption: "It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories."

Reports suggested Jauch was ready to propose over Christmas back in 2014, with sources telling Britain's Mail on Sunday he was making preparations to pop the question, but the romantic gesture took another three and a half years.

Insiders told the publication his proposal plans were held up because he wanted to buy Lewis a man-made gem for the engagement ring to ease her fears over blood diamonds.

One source told the Mail, "Dennis is whinging to his mates that he doesn't know where to find a man-made one."