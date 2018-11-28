Poorly Elton John cancels show 20 minutes after it's due to begin

Elton John cancelled his scheduled show in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night (27Nov18) - 20 minutes after it was due to start.

The 71-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at the Amway Center as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

However, after falling ill with an ear infection, the Your Song star made the decision to axe the performance and reschedule for another date.

"We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets," the Amway Center posted on Twitter.

But the announcement didn't go down well with fans, who had already purchased merchandise, food and drink ahead of the show beginning.

"Holy crap/ $250 on tickets/ $150 hotel/ $30 in drinks/ Elton John cancelled for the night... Priceless," one wrote.

Amway Center have promised that all receipts and passes will be honoured on the rescheduled date when it is decided.

Other fans blasted the singer for leaving it so late to cancel the gig, with one tweeting a picture of her son crying and writing: "#EltonJohn I can’t believe you canceled an 8pm concert at 8.25pm. No-one could have called that earlier? Seriously? Unbelievable. My 8 year old mega fan is devastated."

In response to another fan complaining about the late announcement, Amway Center tweeted: "We understand your disappointment... Elton John was in the building and the news was shared with us immediately prior to the PA announcement being made."

It had earlier been reported that the show had been cancelled due to a credible bomb threat. However, these rumours were shot down by City of Orlando marketing manager Tanya Bowley, who told USA Today: "Any speculation or claims of a bomb threat are false and completely unfounded. Tonight’s cancellation was indeed due to Elton John’s ear infection as previously shared from the outset."

Following Tuesday night's cancellation, it was revealed that Wednesday night's show, in Tampa, Florida, has also been axed.

"Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday November 28, 2018 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined," the city's Amalie Arena said in a statement.