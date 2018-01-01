Rihanna 'burglary gang' charged

A gang of thieves have been charged in connection with burglaries at the Los Angeles homes of Rihanna and other celebrities.

According to California's City News Service, court documents show 10 men are facing felony charges, including conspiracy, burglary, and home invasion robbery, in connection with the crimes.

In addition to Rihanna, singer Christina Milian, and sports stars Yasiel Puig and Robert Woods were among those targeted, while investigators allegedly found a list of plans for raids on other properties, including the homes of Matt Damon and LeBron James.

Police officers announced the arrests of four men at a news conference in October (18), where they displayed stolen items they had recovered including handbags, jewellery, watches, $50,000 (£39,000) in cash, and a gun. The men were arrested following a break-in at Woods' home.

Three of the four arrested were initially released while detectives continued their investigation, but two were re-arrested, and are among those charged.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 30, was not at home at the time of the alleged burglary in September, as she was in New York for the Met Gala. Police were quickly called and three suspects were seen fleeing her Hollywood Hills mansion after the break-in set off her alarm system.

According to police officials, the gang allegedly chose targets by looking through social media postings and schedules to determine who would be away from their homes.

Celebrities living in L.A. have experienced a spate of burglaries this year, with French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Bella Thorne also targeted by thieves.