Singer Miguel weds

Singer Miguel has tied the knot with his longtime love.

The Adorn hitmaker, real name Miguel Pimentel, and Nazanin Mandi wed on Saturday (24Nov18) at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California.

"11.24.18. Pimentel life moments!," the singer writes on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple at their wedding. "New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all..."

The 33-year-old R&B crooner has known Nazanin since he was 18 and they started dating in 2005, long before he signed his first record deal and she began her modelling career. They became engaged in 2016.

Miguel previously opened up about his thoughts on marriage, explaining he views the union as a serious step and wanted to make sure he was "solid" enough to handle it.

"The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all," he told U.S. radio station Hot 97 in 2015. "I think I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately'. I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that."

"I just follow my instincts," he added. "I think she's learned that, and she's (Mandi) had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that."

This is the first marriage for the singer and Mandi.