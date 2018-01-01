British TV star denies Rita Ora romance rumours

British reality TV star Eyal Booker has denied reports suggesting he's dating popstar Rita Ora.

The pair were linked after being spotted at Rita's gig in London on Saturday (24Nov18), after reportedly being introduced by mutual friend Vas J Morgan.

However, the Love Island contestant, who failed to find romance on the British dating show over the summer, has now cleared up the rumours.

"She is beautiful, no there is no truth in (it)," he told OK! Magazine. "I went with Vas, who is a very good friend of mine, to her gig and the rest is speculation."

Asked if he'd be keen to take Rita on a date if she was up for it, he replied: "Obviously I would, it's not a thing."

But he added a romance between the two was "not on the cards".

Rita has been busy promoting her long-awaited second album, Phoenix, and performed songs from the record in the U.K. capital over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has previously dated Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, model Ricky Hil, and musician Andrew Watt.

Rita also recently came out as bisexual. She made the revelation after the release of her controversial track Girls, which features Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, and admitted in a chat with reporters from Stylist magazine that she wasn't scared to open up about her sexuality.

"I waited for a reason, because none of the times before felt right," she said. "I'm an adult, I felt like this was something I needed to do to move forward. I'm very proud of who I am and my journey to get here - everybody has to go through these things to learn about themselves."