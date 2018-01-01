Mel B keeps tattoo she 'cut off' her back in a jar

Mel B has shared that she keeps a tattoo she had surgically removed from her back in a jar at home.

In a chat on British show Loose Women, the Spice Girls star revealed she chose to have the body art cut off her back rather than undergo painful laser removal to feel "fresh again" following her split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel alleged she was forced by Stephen to have the words "Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart," inked on her body, but chose to remove it once they had split.

"A lot of my surgery was to do with getting out of my abusive relationship," she told the Loose Women panel as she discussed her bodily enhancements. "It was almost like a cleanse. I just wanted to feel fresh and new again and untouched by that person. It sounds horrific, but what I went through was so horrific."

While many people opt for laser removal, Mel decided to go down a different route to erase all signs of the ink, and bizarrely revealed that she still has the piece of skin in her possession.

"I just thought I can’t go through the pain of getting it lasered so I convinced a doctor to cut it off my body. I’ve saved it in a jar," she shared. "It’s at the top of my wardrobe. I know it’s there."

The 43-year-old mother of three continued: "It’s like if you’re a rape victim the first thing you want to do is get in a bath and wash everything off you. I didn’t want to have any remnants of him on me."

Mel was married to producer Stephen from 2007 to 2017, with the pair embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle following their split. Mel has opened up about the difficult time in her life in her new book Brutally Honest.