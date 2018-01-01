Cheryl denies 'diva' allegations

British popstar Cheryl has denied claims of diva behaviour at a gig in Manchester, England via her representatives.

An article in U.K. newspaper The Sun alleged that smiling pictures of her backstage with Mabel and Little Mix at the Hits Radio Live event on Sunday (25Nov18) were misleading as she had blocked other acts from approaching her dressing room.

"Cheryl had everyone clear her dressing room and the corridors and surrounding areas whenever she was near," their source said. "She only posed with Mabel, who is a singer like herself, for a photo while that was happening."

The Call My Name singer's team have now denied the claims, telling WENN: "This story is completely inaccurate and isn't true."

A spokesperson for event organisers Hits Radio backed up her denial, saying in a statement: "Cheryl did not request corridors be cleared and was absolutely lovely to the Hits Radio Live team."

The Hits rep went on to claim that Cheryl's set went down a storm with fans adding that she "was one of our most popular acts amongst a brilliant line-up".

The 35-year-old appeared on U.K. reality show The X Factor earlier this month to perform her new single Love Made Me Do It, but sparked a backlash with her raunchy dance routine.

Following the controversy, Cheryl posted a statement on Instagram accusing journalists of subjecting her to "relentless abuse".

"I let a lot of things lie but the sheer level of unbalanced negativity towards me in the tabloid press these past few days has been quite frankly shocking and I need to address it," her response read. "This level of relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life."

The mother-of-one had an unlikely supporter at the Hits Radio gig, as her ex Liam Payne's sister Ruth turned up to cheer her nephew Bear's mum from the crowd.