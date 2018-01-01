Ariana Grande enlists Troye Sivan for Mean Girls parody in new video

Ariana Grande has enlisted some of her famous friends, including Troye Sivan, to star in her Thank U, Next music video.

The 25-year-old singer shared a clip from the highly-anticipated video on her Instagram page on Tuesday (27Nov18), with the footage starring her Dance To This collaborator Troye, among others.

The clip sees Ariana's pals parodying cult 2004 movie Mean Girls, with the characters all explaining how Ariana has influenced their lives.

“I heard she’s a lesbian who’s now dating a chick called Aubrey. It’s f**king sick," Troye says in the video, before another girl, dressed as a cheerleader, says: "Ariana says 'honest to god, knock me out'. So I decided to punch myself in the face. It was... awesome." The hilarious line is a take on one of the most famous lines from the film, where Stefanie Drummond's character Bethany Byrd said of the school's resident mean girl Regina George: "One time she punched me in the face... it was awesome."

Stefanie also makes an appearance in Ariana's video, poking fun at Ariana's recent split from fiance Pete Davidson by saying: "I heard Ariana broke off an engagement so I found a guy to propose to me and then I broke off an engagement."

She isn't the only Mean Girls star to feature in the clip; Jonathan Bennett, who played heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the film, also pops up. Again referencing a line from the film, Jonathan says: "Ariana Grande told me my hair looks sexy pushed back... She's not wrong."

The teaser clip is sure to fuel excitement about the release of the Thank U, Next video, in which Ariana is said to reference her favourite teen movies such as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going On 30.