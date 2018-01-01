Cardi B clashes with actress Jameela Jamil over detox teas

Cardi B has sparked a fresh feud after sparring with actress Jameela Jamil over detox teas on social media.

The rapper took to Instagram last week to promote a tea she claimed helped her lose weight after giving birth over the summer, but health-conscious Jamil wasn't buying into the quick sell and wanted to make sure her followers didn't follow Cardi's example.

"They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense 'detox' tea," the Brit wrote. "GOD I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this s**t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY."

"If you want to 'curb your appetite' eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup," she added. "Don’t drink these 'detox' teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run... Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics.

"If you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor."

Cardi B, who is not one to hold her tongue in social media spats after recently fighting with Nicki Minaj following their public quarrel at a New York Fashion Week party, caught sight of Jameela's post and responded: "I will never s**t my pants cause there’s public bathrooms everywhere... oooo and bushes."

It's not the first time Jamil has taken aim at a fellow celebrity for her wellness advice - she also spoke out against Kim Kardashian earlier this year after the reality TV star promoted an appetite suppressant lollipop.