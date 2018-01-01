Miley Cyrus teases Mark Ronson collaboration after wiping social media

Miley Cyrus is preparing to return to the charts with a new collaboration with Mark Ronson.

The pop star, who had previously wiped her Instagram account clean, returned to the social media platform on Monday (26Nov18) and hinted at the project by uploading a cryptic video featuring a disco ball shaped like a broken heart slowly spinning to the sounds of a violin.

The accompanying caption featured Thursday's date (29Nov18), suggesting that is when the tune will premiere.

Superproducer Ronson has since confirmed the release of Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, a day after teasing fans about his upcoming single.

"the heartbreak era is coming....sooner than u think #featuringwho (sic)?" he wrote on Sunday, before reposting Miley's big reveal on his Twitter page on Monday.

Mark's tweets indicate the song will feature on his next album, the follow up to 2015's Uptown Special, which spawned the smash hit Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars.

Ronson and Miley are also set to perform the track on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live on 15 December (18), when Matt Damon will serve as the guest host.

The new music will give Miley something positive to focus on after losing the Malibu, California home she shared with fiance Liam Hemsworth in the Woolsey Fire, which devastated the area earlier this month (Nov18).

"I am one of the lucky ones," Miley wrote on Twitter following the fire. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Liam and Miley, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday (23Nov18), have since donated $500,000 (£390,000) to The Malibu Foundation, which aims to help rebuild the devastated community.