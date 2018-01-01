NEWS Johnny Depp playing guitar at Shane MacGowan's wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Johnny Depp will be providing the music at the wedding of Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke.



The Pogues singer and his long-term partner have been a couple since 1986 and are tying the knot on Monday (26Nov18) in what Victoria has described as "a tiny civil ceremony in an anonymous City Hall." In a piece written for the Sunday Independent (Ireland), the bride teased some of the details of her forthcoming wedding day, which will include a musical contribution from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.



"So, much as we might have liked our wedding to be a non-event, and because we have found it impossible to keep it a total secret, a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing," the journalist wrote. "Johnny Depp is going to be the wedding guitarist."



Johnny has been friends with Shane for over 20 years, having made an appearance on his first solo album The Snake in 1994, while the Irish musician returned the favour by working on the soundtrack of Johnny's 2013 film The Lone Ranger.



The Oscar-nominee also performed with Bono at Shane's 60th birthday party last January, and proclaimed that he is "one of the most important poets of the 20th century."



"He's a magnificent man and species. He's a special being," the 55-year-old added.



While Victoria did not reveal where the wedding would take place, The Irish Sun has reported that they will make their vows in Copenhagen, Denmark, following an 11-year engagement.



Johnny formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015 and embarked on their second world tour this year. The Alice in Wonderland star has also played guitar in tracks recorded by Oasis and Marilyn Manson.

