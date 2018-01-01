Shawn Mendes: 'I love weed!'

Shawn Mendes has admitted he loves smoking weed, adding that it's "really good" for him.

The Canadian crooner has penned a huge array of catchy hits, such as Stitches and Treat You Better. And in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Shawn has credited his frequent use of marijuana for helping him write such tunes.

“I love weed,” he smiled. “I wouldn’t tweet that - not yet, at least - but it’s really good for me. When I’m home, I’ll smoke and then play guitar for seven hours."

Shawn indulged in his love of the drug during his 20th birthday trip to Amsterdam with his friends. He also saw magic mushrooms for sale, but opted against trying one.

However, he said he "wants to" try them "so badly", adding: "I think it would help me a lot."

Elsewhere in the interview, Shawn spoke about his personal life, admitting that he is severely lacking in the flirting department when it comes to attracting members of the opposite sex.

Commenting on some bikini clad girls in Portugal as part of the chat, Shawn laughed off the interviewer's suggestion that he approach them, admitting: "Dude, I have no game."

Shawn's father Manny added that the Mendes' family's good looks have worked against them in terms of attracting women, with the singer concurring: "There’s less we have to do because of the good hair. We’re already 10 steps ahead. But being good-looking doesn’t make you have game."

While Shawn can take his pick of women who slide into his DMs, he admits he has yet to take advantage of that aspect of being a celebrity. But now he's 20, the singer may start messaging female fans to meet up - although he acknowledges doing so goes against his personality.

"One day, brother,” Shawn said of responding to DMs. "Maybe now that I’m 20. I said ‘f**k’ onstage the other day. That was a big day. I immediately felt bad about it."