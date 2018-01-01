NEWS Sia warns fans of 'distressing' social media impostors Newsdesk Share with :







Sia has apologised to her fans for the "anxiety and distress" caused by impostors pretending to be her on social media.



The Chandelier hitmaker's team issued a statement on her Twitter and Instagram feeds warning them of fake Sia accounts posting on sites like Tumblr, Pinterest, and the photo-sharing site.



"It's come to our attention that someone is impersonating Sia on Pinterest, Instagram, Tumblr and other social networks," the post read. "The only place Sia occasionally posts is here on Twitter. We're sorry for any anxiety or distress these imposters (sic) have caused any of you. Be careful out there and have an amazing holiday season."



Replying to comments on the Instagram post, the 42-year-old's team later clarified that the account was hers but run by staff - as she only shares her personal thoughts on Twitter.



"Sia isn't the one running the account," their response explained. "It's run by #teamsia. She only personally posts on Twitter and even that's rare because she would really rather stay away from social media and hang out with her dogs."



Despite being one of the world's biggest popstars, the reclusive singer is fiercely protective of her privacy and usually dons a wig that obscures her face to perform and appear in promotional videos.



The Alive hitmaker is the latest celebrity asking fans to beware of people impersonating them, as Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt warned of a "pervy" man using his name and image to hit on fans. Idris Elba also highlighted a scam involving criminals pretending to be him in order to get social media users to send money to fake charities he had supposedly endorsed, while a fraudulent Justin Bieber was charged with sex offences last year (17).

