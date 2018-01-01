NEWS Ariana Grande speeding to a fourth week at Number 1 with thank u, next Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is gearing up for her fourth week at Number 1 with thank u, next.



Ariana’s chart domination means Little Mix & Nicki Minaj’s Woman Like Me looks to stay at Number 2 - though the current Number 3, Thursday by Jess Glynne, is fewer than 500 combined sales behind with four days to go until Friday’s Official Singles Chart is announced.



Also, Halsey looks set for her first Top 5 placing as a lead artist as Without Me sits at Number 5.



Ava Max should enjoy a sweet spot in the Top 10 as Sweet But Psycho breezes up six places to Number 7. Ellie Goulding & Diplo are also on the up; their collaboration Close To Me ft. Swae Lee could hit a new high of 19.



George Ezra’s Hold My Girl is set for another spike, and rises 12 placings to Number 21 midweek, while Clean Bandit, Marina & Luis Fonsi’s Baby may climb seven rungs to Number 25.



The highest new entry so far belongs to DigDat with Airforce at Number 27, plus Sheck Wes lifts eight with Mo Bamba (29), and Benny Blanco & Calvin Harris are up nine slots with I Found You (31).



Finally, Mariah Carey is ready to impact the Top 40 for the 12th consecutive year - as it stands, All I Want For Christmas Is You is at Number 36.

