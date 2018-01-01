NEWS Rita Ora finds love with reality star Eyal Booker Newsdesk Share with :







Rita Ora has reportedly found love with British reality star Eyal Booker.



The Girls singer and Eyal, who found fame on the last series of much-loved matchmaking show Love Island, are said to have been introduced by their mutual friend Vas Morgan. According to The Sun, the new couple were spotted kissing on a night out earlier this month (Nov18) and went public with their new romance at Rita's gig on Saturday night.



Pictures of the pair showed Eyal chivalrously leading the way for Rita as they left the Notting Hill Arts Club in West London after her performance there. And, the publication noted that Eyal and Vas, who struck up a friendship after both appearing on another matchmaking TV series called Celebs Go Dating, had prime spots to watch Rita in her element on stage.



"Rita and Vas are very close friends," a source told the Sun. "He trusts Eyal and has got to know him on a personal level, and knew he and Rita would get along.



"Vas, Eyal and Rita’s sister Elena were the only people watching her from the side of stage at the gig, proving he is already part of her inner circle."



The alleged new romance comes after Rita announced last month that she had split from boyfriend Andrew Watts. The 28-year-old also opened up about her love life while taking the helm of The Guardian's agony aunt column this weekend, and admitted she's never resorted to using online dating app Tinder to find love.



Responding to someone asking if they should message a "second-rate pop star" they'd found on Tinder, Rita replied: "Definitely go for it but be aware that they might be fake. Are there fake Rita Ora profiles online? Definitely! I see some things and I’m like, ‘That is totally not me.’



"You just have to be open minded; you’re talking to someone you don’t know, so don’t have any expectations because you don’t really know who you’re speaking to. I wouldn’t recommend lying because if it follows through and you have a serious thing you’re gonna have to deal with it later. I have not done Tinder; I just think it might be a bit difficult for me. If I did, my biog would probably be: ‘If you like food as much as I do, let’s go out.’”

