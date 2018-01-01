Diddy thanks Kim Porter for helping him through depression in moving eulogy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs thanked his ex Kim Porter for helping him battle depression as he gave a moving eulogy at her funeral on Saturday (24Nov18).

The model passed away suddenly aged 47 on 15 November, and was laid to rest at Columbus’ Cascade Hills Church in Georgia, with guests at the elaborate service including Kimora Lee Simmons, actress Tichina Arnold, NeNe Leakes, Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans.

Details have now emerged of what Diddy said in his eulogy, with the 49-year-old rap mogul crediting Kim for being his crutch as he struggled with his mental health earlier this year.

"I was getting older, and I just went through a dark, dark time," he told his fellow mourners at the funeral. "And even though we wasn’t together, she was that type of person. She would come over and... she was just like, 'Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

Diddy managed to maintain a stoic composure during the 15-minute eulogy, during which he also recalled the first time he met his former love.

"I would come into the office every day and she worked at the front desk. And I would be so excited to come up in the elevator. To know that I was going to see her," he smiled.

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007 and remained close even after their split. Together they had 11-year-old girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James and 20-year-old son Christian.

Elsewhere in the funeral, singer Faith performed an emotional rendition of the tune His Eye is On the Sparrow.

Speaking to TMZ.com about why she chose that hymn for the service, she explained: "I sang that song at Puff’s grandmother’s funeral. It’s a song that he would always ask me to sing for the label reps when we had to do little impromptu things, so I figured it would be something he would appreciate."

And when asked what she hopes people remember of Kim, Faith replied: "Kim was a very special person who many people were very fond of, and that’s been obvious from the outpouring of love and support, so I think it’s already done - she did what she came to do."