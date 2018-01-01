NEWS Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for X Factor final Newsdesk Share with :







Robbie Williams is to reunite with Take That for The X Factor final.



According to editors at U.K. newspaper The Sun, the singer and talent show judge is set to perform with his former bandmates – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald – for a one-off performance.



Robbie, 44, hasn't performed with Take That since the band's Progress tour back in 2011.



The award-winning boy band, whose line up previously included Jason Orange, will celebrate their 30th anniversary next year (19).



“It seems a shame to have one of the biggest pop stars on the planet sat there and not hear him, so they’ve been plotting a surprise for the end of the series,” an insider told the newspaper.



“It’s a while since they got together and nobody is ­completely sure when it was going to happen for the anniversary so it’ll be a massive moment," they added.



In an interview last year, Robbie admitted he would be keen to join his former bandmates to celebrate their milestone anniversary.



“I’d like to repeat some of that. I enjoy working with them,” he told The Sun. “I enjoy hiding in public. I enjoy the camaraderie and I enjoy writing songs with them too, so why not?”



The news comes as Gary Barlow revealed he is set to take a break from the music industry so he can “live a bit”.



"I am working so hard because I am planning a year off. A sabbatical. The last five years I have been working harder because I want to earn myself some serious time off. It might only be six months in reality but there’s stuff I want to do," Gary explained.

