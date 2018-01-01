Halsey praises Ariana Grande for calling out internet trolls

Halsey is offering up her support to Ariana Grande after the singer lashed out at online trolls over the weekend (24-25Nov18).

The God Is a Woman hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday (25Nov18) to call out an internet critic who suggested she was "milking" ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death, after offering up several recent tributes to the tragic rapper.

"I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I'm sending you peace and love," she replied.

"some of the s**t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach," she added. "it scares me the way some people think and i don't like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that'd be sick (sic)."

After Grande posted her message, Bad at Love hitmaker Halsey reached out to the singer on Twitter to offer her support and praise Ariana for staying positive.

"ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you," Halsey wrote. "and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f**k up (sic)."

Ariana's messages came after she feuded with British TV host and newsman Piers Morgan over critical comments he made about Little Mix last week (ends23Nov18), when he suggested the singers copied the Dixie Chicks in a recent promotional photo.

The hitmaker took Piers after he tweeted: "Hey @LittleMix - when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks?"

After he posted his message, Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, stepped in to defend the group, writing: "Honestly, what is wrong with you @piersmorgan?" she wrote. "Didn't your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it...! @LittleMix..., did you ever hear of paying homage?"

Morgan responded by explaining he would rather see the singers put their talents on display instead of posing provocatively like they did in the photo, in which they are nude with the words "weak" and "slutty" written over their bodies.

"Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion...," he replied. "(With) Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!"

Ariana weighed in to correct Morgan, insisting she is not afraid to use her sexuality in her career.

"I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to," she writes. "women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it's OUR choice. & (and) we will keep fighting til people understand."