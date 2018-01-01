Rita Ora feared her music career was over

Rita Ora considered giving up music during a recent low in her life.

The singer released her second studio album, Phoenix, on Friday (23Nov18), but she reveals she was once at a point where she doubted if she would be able to come up with a follow up to her 2012 debut.

'I did have a long moment in my life for the past few years where I didn't know if it was possible to put out another album and I was really scared," she told the crowd at her album launch party at Notting Hill Arts Club in London on Saturday. "I thought, 'Oh my God, shall I just give up and wrap it up?'"

'Then I remembered something... I was like, 'I don't know what else I can do'," she added. "I remember feeling really low and feeling that everything was over.'

She is grateful she found the strength to push on through, because releasing Phoenix is "a dream come true".

'I have been through so much s**t to put this album out," she continued. 'I have to tell you that I'm just happy to be here. No matter if it was 20 people or five people. It's literally a dream come true.'

During the six years since her debut album, Rita split from Jay-Z's Roc Nation label and she previously admitted she struggled to release new music because her battle to get free of her contract rattled her enthusiasm for songwriting.

"I had a bit of an issue, publicly, with putting out music which got me really, really, kind of devastated, and I was really down, and then I was really angry, and then I was really frustrated, and then I was really happy that it was happening," she told Billboard in February.