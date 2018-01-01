Cheryl's rep denies singer lost West End role because of 'diva demands'

A rep for Cheryl has slammed reports the singer lost out on a West End role because of her "diva demands".

The former Girls Aloud singer was in the running to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the musical production of Chicago in London, alongside Oscar-winning actor, Cuba Gooding Jr, according to U.K. newspaper The Sun.

However, editors at the publication report that Cheryl's "diva demands" forced producers in New York to pull out of negotiations and look elsewhere after they grew "tired of a number of diva demands from Cheryl".

Cheryl's rep has since categorically denied the claims, and said in a statement to The Mirror: “We can confirm that Cheryl was approached with an offer to take the role but turned it down."

The role was instead reportedly offered to Love Island presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing winner, Caroline Flack.

It's been a tough week for the 35-year-old singer, as her comeback single, Love Made Me Do It, dropped out of Spotify’s top 200 within days and failed to make the U.K. Official Singles Chart top 10.

And Cheryl was forced to issue a statement on Twitter after she was heavily criticised for her performance of her new single on The X Factor.

"Having spent 16 years in the public eye I have always been accepting of people's opinions. Me personally, my music and performances are never going to be for everyone. And that's OK," the singer, who welcomed son Bear in March last year (17), wrote.

"This level of relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life. From my appearance, my body size and shape to my performance and even dragging innocent people into this like they did to Nile Rodgers simply for a clickbait headline is totally uncalled for. It also gives the trolls a bigger voice and platform," Cheryl fired.