Beyonce shares touching tribute to Kim Porter

Beyonce has shared a touching tribute to the late Kim Porter.

The mother-of-four was laid to rest in Georgia on Saturday (24Nov18), with ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Kimora Lee Simmons and Mary J. Blige among the mourners.

Despite reportedly not attending the funeral, Beyonce still managed to pay her respects to her longtime friend on social media.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared one image of a young Kim wearing a red ribbon in her hair, which appeared to be taken from a yearbook. Alongside the photo, she simply wrote: “Heaven couldn’t wait for you.”

Quincy Brown, Kim's 27-year-old son from her relationship with record producer Al B. Sure! – whom the model raised with rap mogul Diddy – commented on the image with a red heart emoji.

Beyonce also shared another picture showing a younger Kim posing with her mother, Sarah L. Porter, who died in 2014.

The mother-of-three later posted a picture of Kim posing alongside Kim and Diddy's twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Kim visited Beyonce back in September (18) during her On the Run II tour with husband JAY-Z.

The late actress and model posted a photo of the twins and Diddy's daughter Chance – whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman – posing with Beyonce backstage.

"Who runs the WORLD @beyonce .. GIRLS !!!! Can’t tell them nothing right now !!!" Kim wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Reports suggest Kim, 47, had suffered a cardiac arrest while battling a short illness.

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007 and remained close even after their split. In addition to their 11-year-old girls, they also had a 20-year-old son, Christian.