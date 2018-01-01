Miley Cyrus celebrates birthday after losing home in wildfire

Miley Cyrus has celebrated her 26th birthday just days after losing her home.

The luxury Malibu property she shared with fiance Liam Hemsworth was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire – one of two huge wildfires that burned through California earlier this month (Nov18).

The fires have claimed at least 87 lives, with more than 500 people still missing.

In a picture posted to Instagram by Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker is seen smiling with her family and fiance surrounded by cake and celebratory drinks.

“Thankful for this moment,” Billy Ray, 57, wrote in the caption of the photo, which also featured Miley’s siblings Noah and Trace Cyrus, and her mother Tish Cyrus. “My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.”

Meanwhile, the singer's love Liam shared his own adorable message to mark Miley's birthday.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star wrote alongside a snap of the former Disney Channel star surrounded by colourful balloons as she held their dog. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

Despite losing their home earlier this month, the Hollywood couple is among a group of residents who co-founded The Malibu Foundation, which aims to help rebuild the devastated community.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Miley wrote on Twitter following the fire. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."