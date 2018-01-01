Michael Buble could care less about number one album

Singer Michael Buble isn't jumping for joy after reaching the top of the U.K. album charts with his first record since overcoming family tragedy.

The Canadian hitmaker's fourth album, Love, has debuted at number one on Official Charts Company rundown, but after spending two years on hiatus to support his eldest son Noah as the five-year-old battled liver cancer, he could care less about music sales.

“I don’t give a s**t if things sell one or 10 million, I don’t care where I play, if it is at a club or a theatre or a stadium," the father-of-two tells DJ Larry Flick on New York’s SiriusXM. “My kids are good, that’s all I care about. Making music is this bonus, the bonus of the happiness of life."

Little Noah is now doing well after winning his battle with cancer and Michael, who also shares son Elias, two, and daughter Vida, four months, with his Argentine actress wife Luisana Lopilato, is so focused on his family, he has no time for distractions.

“I don’t read anything, don’t have social media any more and my poor manager cannot tell me what the chart positions are because he knows I will cut the call," the 43 year old says. "I don’t need to know that. I don’t have control over that.

“Every second I get to promise myself to be the nicest, kindest person I can be. Everything else has gone out of the window – I can’t control them (album sales and critics).”

Michael is also dismissing social media to save himself from criticism, admitting he is more sensitive than ever after spending years fearing for the life of his child.

“I know what it is to have fear," he shares. "That place (when I used social media in the past) wasn’t a bad place - I was just a dumb-a**.

"I no longer think it is my business what people think of me. I will never let negativity in.”