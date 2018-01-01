Demi Lovato makes rare social media post on Thanksgiving

Demi Lovato has returned to social media again following her recent stint in rehab to wish her fans a happy Thanksgiving (22Nov18).

The Confident singer was hospitalised in July after an apparent overdosed and subsequently checked into rehab. She was released earlier this month (Nov18), but has remained quiet on social media except for a previous Instagram post urging her fans to vote in America's midterm elections.

However, on Thursday (22Nov18), she returned to Instagram Story and posted a picture of the food she was eating on the American holiday, adding a simple caption that read, "Happy Thanksgiving Everybody."

The post came days after Demi stopped following famous friends like Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea on Instagram.

Demi has not revealed why she is no longer keeping up with her friends on social media, but a source tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight she is trying to "focus on herself (and) avoid any difficult relationships."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source says. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realises there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," the source adds. "It is number one, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."