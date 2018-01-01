Lil Kim pays tribute to late model Kim Porter a week after her death

Rapper Lil Kim has joined those grieving model Kim Porter's death, insisting her late friend was "special".

The Lady Marmalade hitmaker took to social media on Friday (23Nov18) - a week after her passing - to pay her respects, revealing it has taken her seven days to find the right words.

"I’ve tried to write something so many times, but I can’t put into words how special Kim Porter was. Oh my Kim," Lil Kim wrote. "There are so many memories with the family and although you were talented at many things, you had one of the major roles and held down the family like none other."

Porter was the mother to three of rap mogul Diddy's six children. The couple spent 13 years together before calling it quits in 2007.

He staged a tribute event to his ex at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

He broke his silence about the tragedy by stating: "For the last three days, I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."

Porter's family also released a statement on Friday, honouring her life.

"God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us," the tribute read.

"God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met whose soul she did not touch... She will be forever remembered and missed by so many."

Her funeral will be held on Saturday (24Nov18) at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia.